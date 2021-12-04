Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.31 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.