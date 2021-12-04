Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $219.57 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day moving average of $214.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

