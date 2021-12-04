Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.89 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

