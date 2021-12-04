Financial Contrast: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) versus Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Univest Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

35.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.94 $46.92 million $3.41 8.18

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

