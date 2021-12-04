FingerMotion (FNGR) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS: FNGR) is one of 375 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FingerMotion to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million -$4.38 million -39.35 FingerMotion Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -36.61

FingerMotion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion’s competitors have a beta of -2.32, indicating that their average share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FingerMotion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion Competitors 2481 12608 23382 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.04%. Given FingerMotion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FingerMotion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98% FingerMotion Competitors -129.33% -151.49% -5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FingerMotion competitors beat FingerMotion on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

