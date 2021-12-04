First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to $13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $13.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

