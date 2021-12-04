First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $9.22 on Friday, hitting $206.37. 1,349,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average is $200.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

