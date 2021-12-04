First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000.

NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. 963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

