FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. FirstCoin has a market cap of $61,397.80 and $4.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,794.95 or 0.99362200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00690332 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

