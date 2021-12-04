Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $240.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

