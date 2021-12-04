Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $145.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 463,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

