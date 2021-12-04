Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 12,140 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLYW opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

