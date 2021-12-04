FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Capitalization Tops $49,203.23

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49,203.23 and approximately $40.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00238443 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

