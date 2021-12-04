Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 522.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

