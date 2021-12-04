Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.