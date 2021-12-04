Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 362,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FMX opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after acquiring an additional 603,398 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

