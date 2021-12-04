FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.12 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

