Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in November

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

