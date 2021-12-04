Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

