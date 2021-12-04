Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 52 week high of €71.44 ($81.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

