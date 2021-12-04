Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.
Shares of FMS opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
