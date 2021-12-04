Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.