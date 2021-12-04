Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $306,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -377.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.30 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $297,410. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

