Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $250,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $13,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $84.04 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,039 shares of company stock worth $21,557,667.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.