Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

