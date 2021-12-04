FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Issued By Taglich Brothers

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KULR. Zacks Investment Research raised KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KULR opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.