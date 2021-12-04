FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.05).

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

