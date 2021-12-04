FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 637,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 817,695 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

