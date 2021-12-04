FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BioVie Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioVie in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

