FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. Lowered by Pi Financial (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

PGM stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The firm has a market cap of C$324.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

