Gaj Finance (GAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $399,746.33

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $399,746.33 and approximately $38,917.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,751 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

