GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBGPF. Barclays raised GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. GB Group has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

