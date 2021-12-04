GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €40.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.44 ($45.95).

Several research analysts have weighed in on G1A shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

G1A traded down €0.58 ($0.66) during trading on Friday, hitting €44.04 ($50.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €45.89 ($52.15).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

