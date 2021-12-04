General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.63. 1,424,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.