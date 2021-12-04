General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

GE stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $307,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $149,257,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $2,969,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

