Genesis Shards Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,254.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $127,254.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

