Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 172,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,046,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

GGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

