Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 9,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth $65,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

