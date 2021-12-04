GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,936.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,126.57 or 1.94733240 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,630,372 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

