GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.54. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 149,002 shares traded.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on GigCapital4 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter valued at $193,000.

GigCapital4 Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.