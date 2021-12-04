Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $56.16. 17,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,325,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

