Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the lowest is $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $403.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of GSL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $796.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.