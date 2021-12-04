GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. GMS has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

