GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GMS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

