GoHelpFund Achieves Market Cap of $18,006.22 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $18,006.22 and $12,125.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

