Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 10,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
