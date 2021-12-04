Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 10,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

