Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSC shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE:GSC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.82. 31,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.79 million and a P/E ratio of -45.47.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.