Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 92,472 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 490.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of LSI Industries worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

