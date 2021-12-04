Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,464 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $7,907,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

