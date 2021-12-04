Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

HIFS opened at $387.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.67. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $210.76 and a one year high of $404.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.