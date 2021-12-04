Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Universal Insurance worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVE opened at $15.48 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

